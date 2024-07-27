Indore Street Food Special: From Piping Hot Aloo Vada To Flavorsome Dal Pakwan, Here Are 6 Best Places To Relish Street-Side Snacks

By: Kajal Kumari | July 27, 2024
Monsoon is on full swing and so are our food cravings! This weekend we get you some hotspots to try some piping hot street-snacks!
1. This time there are two places for Vada Pav - First is Aamchi Mumbai in Mahavir Nagar, Indore & second is.....Mirchi Vadapav at Navratan bagh, Indore (Must Try: Cheese Vadapav).
2. Sindhi Pakwan - Sindhi Pakwan, aslo known as Dal Pakwan is really famous in Indore. You can find some tasty dal pakwan in Indore's Bholaram area.
3. Apna Sandwich serves variety of tasty and well-stuffed sandwiches. Location: Madhumilan area, Indore
4. Chole Bhature - For the all time favourite chole Bhature, you can go to Mr. Chole Bhature, Opposite to Bholaram Gate, near Mahindra showroom in Vishnupuri.
5. Aloo Vada & Mirchi Vada - This is the perfect weather to enjoy some hot and spicy pakoras and vadas. Try at Jai Hind Sev, Rajwada.
6. Usal Pohe - Must try Indori Usal Pohe at Head Sahab Ke Pohe. You can find him in Greater Kailash Hospital Road, Old Palasia (Did you know his father left police job to start his own stall, hence the name.)
So, what are you going to try this time?
