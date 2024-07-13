Indore Street Food Special: From Finger-Licking Momos To Wood-Fired Pizza, 6 Best Places To Enjoy Street Delicacies

By: Kajal Kumari | July 13, 2024
Indore is limitless when it comes to street food. Be it traditional Indori cuisine or the adopted western dishes, Ahilya Nagri never fails to leave you craving for them. Here's part-2 of our Indore Street Food Special series.
1. Janta Aloo Kachori - Apart from crunchy Moong Dal Kachori, Indore also offers a wholesome Aloo Kachori with spicy green chutney. An elderly uncle serves really nice ones near SGSITS.
2. Bhutte Ki Kees - Basically, a yummy dish made from grated Corn is a traditional street food of Indore known as Bhutte Ki Kees. Bonus is that it's healthy and you can find the dish in Sarafa Bazaar.
3. Pranjal Woodfire Pizza - The spot the famous among youth and said to be the only place which offers woodfire pizza in Indore. Location: Ganesh Nagar, Power House Road, Scheme no. 54. Must Try: Pesto Margherita, Corn & Cheese Pizza @ 99, Cheese Blanket Pizza and even Kunafa.
4. Sanwariya Seth Khichdi: Indoreans love Sabudana. Not only khichdi, but Sabudana Vada is also a tasty and wholesome street food in Indore that can stuff your stomach well along with satisfying your tastebuds.
5. Ain't we all crazy about momos? A stall named House of Momos in Meghdoot Chaupati serves really delicious momos starting just @ 59. Must try: Butter Paneer Momos
6. How can we forget Baked Samosas? The real much & crunch of Indore served with our favourite sev. A cute little cafe, Gup Shup in Bhawarkuan's Indrapuri serves really nice ones.
So which street you are hitting this weekend for which food?