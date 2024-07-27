Waterlogging In Indore: Commuters Face Pain Of Rapid Development; Avoid These Roads To Escape Traffic Snarls; Full List Here

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is competing with metro cities not only in terms of development but also in terms of major roads being waterlogged with the slightest of rains. Akin to the problems faced in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune; Indore has also been plagued by the percept of 'Not handling' water when it rains. People in Indore have joined the residents of other big cities of the country who refrain from dancing to the tunes of 'Barso Re Megha' as for them, rain brings serious issues of waterlogging and heavy traffic.

To save up your time Free Press has identified 'Roads to Avoid' when it rains in the city.

The city entrances get clogged with slow-paced vehicles navigating the roads that are waterlogged even with less than 2 inches of rainfall. Major entry points including the stretch from Phoenix Mall to Radisson Square witness water overflowing on the roadside making it difficult for commuters on two-wheelers to navigate their way. Construction work going across the city adds to the situation getting worse. A majority of the Squares on Ring Road including Robot Square, Khajrana, Musakhedi, Pipliyahana, and IT Park get flooded with water.

Many of the low-lying areas of the city including Luv Kush Square, Chhawani, Krishnapura Chhatri, Juni Indore, and Kulkarni ka Bhatti are well known for water accumulation on roads after rains.

As the weather gets merrier, people come on roads to enjoy the weather or to travel to nearby places for sightseeing or to go on a picnic, however, the water splashes off their dreams.

One must avoid Bypass intersections at Bicholi, Palda, Nayta Mundla, Ralamandal, and Tejaji Nagar. The stretch from IIT Indore to IT Park Square becomes a nightmare converting the two-lane road to a single lane as the other side of the road experiences water flow.

As we come towards AB Road major waterlogging issue is experienced near Industry House and the left turn from Old Palasia Square where we can opt for an alternative option to drive on Anand Bazar Road to save time.

Water at the Luv Kush Square coupled with the ongoing construction becomes a major concern for citizens while commuting, and to add to the concern there are no- ëgo toí shortcuts in the area where one can avoid waterlogging.

A similar situation appears when one commutes from St Paul to Bengali via Badigwaltoli where water runs on the road more steadily than vehicles.

The areas which seem to be a safe game for people during rains also display a murkier side where water gets collected into residential colonies. Scheme 54 has also made it to the list of spots which suffer water logging during rains in the city.

On a spree to identify major roads with waterlogging in the city, it has been found that city roads cannot even manage influx of 4 inches of rains in a day.

'The civic body is continuously working to manage the issue of waterlogging in the city. With the installation of water recharge tanks at various places, we expect the roads to be cleared of the water in quick time. The situation in the city is improving compared to previous years and we are in the process of evolving solutions for the same, said Pushyamitra Bhargav, mayor.

Major Roads to Avoid

1. Luv Kush Square.

2. Chhawani

3. Krishnapura Chhatri

4. Khajrana

5. Ralamandal

6. Dwarkapuri

7. Tejaji Nagar

8. MR-9 Square at BRTS

9. Collectorate Square

10. Gangwal Bus Stand