MP: 2 Passengers Die After Jumping From Gorakhpur-Pune Train Due To Stampede In General Coach, One Held

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers died after stampede broke out in general coach of Gorakhpur-Pune train at Bhangarh near Bina on Friday. Boiling tea fell on passengers, which triggered stampede in coach number 15029.

According to Western Central Railway officials, vendor boarded the train in general coach with thermos full of boiling tea. Somehow, the hot tea fell on passengers and it led to stampede in coach. Passengers jumped from the coach when the train had begun to move and had gained speed.

The incident occurred when train had left Bhangarh Railway station in morning. The tea vendor entered the moving train. The lid of the thermos he was carrying was loosely closed.

As he opened the lid, the hot tea fell on passengers. Vishwanath, 26 from Gonda and Manish, 25 of Pune, Deepak, 27, of Gorakhpur sustained burns injuries. The injured were referred to Sagar and vendor was handed over to GRP.

GRP ASI (Bina) Moolchand said case had been registered against tea vendor Jumman Khan. Two passengers have been admitted in Bina while one passenger has been referred to Sagar. The names of the two passengers who jumped from the train and died was not ascertained till filling of this report.