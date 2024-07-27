Madhya Pradesh: Even Serving And Retired Employees Can Join RSS, Says MP HC

Petitioner Purushottam Gupta and his advocate Manish Nair address the media in the city on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This is a historic decision of Indore Bench of MP High Court which now allows every employee under the Central Government to get a chance to become a member of RSS and participate in RSS activities even during their tenure and after the retirement also.

Said Manish Nair, advocate of the petitioner Purushottam Gupta, on which petition Indore Bench of MP High Court has revoked over 50 years ban imposed on joining the activities of RSS and its subsidiary organisations by the retired employees of Government of India (GoI). Advocate Nair along with petitioner Purushottam Gupta was talking to media a day after the delivery of decision by the High Court here at Vishwa Sanwad Kendra on Friday.

Nair said that the ban was not applicable to the employees of the State Government, but was applicable to every employee under the Central Government which was a violation along with the violation of the fundamental rights under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

Petitioner Gupta, who was working in Central Warehousing Corporation, said that I was very impressed with the work of the Sangh, its working method and the work done by the volunteers of the Sangh promptly and selflessly during disasters and crisis of the country. But I was bound under the service conditions. Even if I wanted, I could not join the work of the Sangh openly. Still, I used to participate in the programs secretly from time to time. But I was afraid that someone might complain about me. Action may be taken against me. That is why I could not raise this issue anywhere while I was in service.