Indore News: West Discom Launches Whatsapp Chatbot For Consumers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards enhancing consumer convenience, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company has launched a new WhatsApp chatbot service for electricity consumers.

The facility, developed entirely by the company’s in-house information technology (IT) team, was demonstrated and informally inaugurated in the presence of managing director Anup Kumar Singh.

Consumers can now access a range of electricity-related services instantly through WhatsApp. To use the service, registered users simply need to send a “Hi” message from their registered mobile number to 7312426395.

After choosing their preferred language (Hindi or English), users can view details such as prepaid and postpaid bills, passbooks, bill PDFs, solar connection information, daily consumption data, monthly usage summaries, security deposit details, and pending dues.

For prepaid connections, wallet balance information can also be accessed within seconds. Consumers will also be able to get electricity-related queries answered through an interactive question-and-answer feature on the chatbot.

Superintending engineer (IT) Sunil Pataudi said that all government connections have now been converted to prepaid mode. He added that the Western Region Power Distribution Company is the first in Madhya Pradesh to introduce chatbot facilities for prepaid connections.

Pataudi further emphasised that the entire system was designed and implemented by the company’s own team, in line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) vision.