Indore News: Two Australian Women's World Cup Cricketers Harassed In Indore; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

File photo of Australian women cricket team |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly harassed by a man near Indore’s Khajrana Road, as reported on Saturday. The players are part of the Women's World Cup ongoing in Indore.

Police have arrested the accused after forming special teams from 5 police stations.

According to information, the incident took place around 11 am on Thursday (October 23).

The 2 players were walking from their hotel, Radisson Blu, towards a nearby café when a man on a bike started following them. Moments later, he touched one of the players inappropriately and fled from the spot.

Frightened, both players immediately sent a message and their live location to their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons.

On receiving the alert, Simmons contacted Sumit Chandra. She then rushed to the spot and ensured the players were safely brought back to the hotel.

Following Simmons’ complaint, the MIG police station registered an FIR and formed teams from Vijay Nagar, MIG, Khajrana, Pardesipura and Kanadia police stations.

CCTV footage from the area helped identify the accused as Aqeel, a resident of Khajrana, who already has criminal records. He was arrested on Friday evening.

Police Commissioner Santosh Singh expressed anger over the incident and reprimanded the intelligence wing for the security lapse.

Extra police have now been deployed along the route between the hotel and the stadium to ensure player safety.

The two players involved are said to be well-known international cricketers.

Meanwhile, the last ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match in Indore - between Australia and South Africa - will be played at Holkar Stadium today (October 25), starting at 3 pm.