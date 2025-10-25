ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia To Face South Africa At Indore's Holkar Stadium On October 25 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fifth and final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match is going to be held at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Saturday (October 25) between Australia and South Africa.

The match will commence at 3 pm and is the 26th match of the tournament.

After this game, the top-ranked team will play against the fourth-ranked team in the semifinals. Currently, Australia holds the top spot, while India is in fourth place.

In the points table, England, South Africa, and Australia are ahead of India. England is in third place with 9 points and will play its last league match against New Zealand. If England wins, it will move to 11 points.

Meanwhile, South Africa faces a tough challenge against top-ranked Australia. If South Africa loses, it will finish with 10 points and drop to third place.

Traffic Diversion

The traffic police have issued a diversion plan for the match day. Although a large crowd is not expected, only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed near the stadium.

Vehicles with parking passes for Vivekanand School and the Basketball Complex can enter from the Ghantaghar side.

Vehicles with parking inside the stadium and at Abhay Prashal will enter from the Lantern Square side.

Spectators coming from Lantern Square will have to walk to the stadium.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at all diversion points to assist visitors.