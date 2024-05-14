Bhopal: Metro Designed To Run Up To 90Km/Hr But…

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Metro train has been designed in such a manner that it can run up to the speed of 90 km per hour but here the speed will be set at 70 to 80 km/hr due to shorter distance between two stations. The testing of five metro trains, which have arrived so far in the state capital, is undergoing in a phased manner.

An official of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited said that the train is designed to run up to a speed of 90 km/hour but practically it will move at a speed of 70 to 80 km/hr as the distance between the two stations is not much and the train will arrive at the next station within two minutes. So far, five metro train sets have arrived in the city and the next set is expected in July.

In all 27 sets of metro trains are scheduled to run in Bhopal. As of now, metro authorities are focusing on testing the available trains and the same is being undertaken as per schedule.

During the testing, brakes, CCTV, sound system, speed, software, announcement system etc are being checked. The testing is being done on an alternate or 2 days gap between Subash Nagar metro station and Rani Kamlapati Metro Railway Station.

An officer said the testing of the metro train is being done by the Alstom Company- it is the same company which manufactured the Metro train. “ During the testing, the focus is entirely on the first set of train which has arrived. Its entire systems and software are being checked. If all the tests are successful then the same software is installed in the other trains,” he said. It is learnt that during the testing, the metro train speed limit is set between 25 and 30 km/per hour and gradually the limit will be increased.