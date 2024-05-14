 Bhopal: 12 CS-Rank Officers To Retire In 15 Months
Bhopal: 12 CS-Rank Officers To Retire In 15 Months

Rajora will be the senior-most followed by Alka Upadhyay and Manoj Govil

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of senior IAS officers are going to retire in 15 months in the state. Twelve Chief Secretary-rank officers are going to retire between 2024 and 2025. Chief Secretary Veera Rana has been given six months extension of service and her tenure will end in September. Apart from Rana, chairman of Employees’ Selection Board Sanjay Bandyopadhyay, an officer on-deputation to the Centre Ashish Upadhyay, chairman of Revenue Board Ashwini Rai, ACS of Panchayat and Rural Development Malay Shrivastava and Residential Commissioner in MP Bhawan Pankaj Rag will retire.

Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Idgah Hills, Mandakini Square & More;...
article-image

Anurag Jain, who is on deputation at the Centre, ACS of Public Health and Family Welfare Mohammed Suleman, ACS of Cottage and Village Industries Vinod Kumar, ACS of Forests JN Kansotia, and Agriculture Production Commissioner SN Mishra and ACS Backward Caste Welfare Ajit Kesri will retire. When these officers retire, additional chief secretary Water Resources Rajesh Rajora will be the senior-most officer of MP cadre. Next to Rajora, will be Alka Upadhyay who is on deputation to the Centre and Manoj Govil. After the retirement of the CS-rank officers, the 1993-batch officers Sanjay Dubey, Neeraj Mandloi, Anupam Rajan and Aniruddha Mukherjee will be promoted to the chief secretary-level pay-scale.

