 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport

Both has left for Rajgarh district as the minister will be addressing a congregation of farmers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes defense minister Rajnath Singh at Bhopal irport | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Bhopal Airport on Tuesday afternoon to attend the programme organized by MP government for farmers. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Bhopal airport and welcomed him with a flower bouqet.

Read Also
Bhopal: Can't Compete With Shivraj's 'Drama', Says Kamal Nath
article-image

Both has left for Rajgarh district as the minister will be addressing a congregation of farmers.

In addition to that, last year Chouhan had announced that the state government will deposit the interest accrued on agriculture loans of farmers who didn't repay as the then Congress government promised to write off their loans.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Fire: CM Shivraj Convenes High-Level Review Meeting
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Drunk Doctor Creates Ruckus, Assaults Security Staff At Gwalior Hospital

MP: Drunk Doctor Creates Ruckus, Assaults Security Staff At Gwalior Hospital

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams

Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams

Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Also Caught Fire In Dec 2018-- 2 Days After Cong Defeated BJP; Nath Alleges...

Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Also Caught Fire In Dec 2018-- 2 Days After Cong Defeated BJP; Nath Alleges...

Bhopal Satpura Fire: CM Shivraj Convenes High-Level Review Meeting

Bhopal Satpura Fire: CM Shivraj Convenes High-Level Review Meeting