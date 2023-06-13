Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes defense minister Rajnath Singh at Bhopal irport | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Bhopal Airport on Tuesday afternoon to attend the programme organized by MP government for farmers. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Bhopal airport and welcomed him with a flower bouqet.

Both has left for Rajgarh district as the minister will be addressing a congregation of farmers.

In addition to that, last year Chouhan had announced that the state government will deposit the interest accrued on agriculture loans of farmers who didn't repay as the then Congress government promised to write off their loans.