 Bhopal Satpura Fire: CM Shivraj Convenes High-Level Review Meeting
Bhopal Satpura Fire: CM Shivraj Convenes High-Level Review Meeting

Among others who are scheduled to be present are -- Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman, and Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Rajesh Rajora.

Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Shivraj Singh Chauhan conducting an inquiry regarding Satpura Bhawan Fire break out on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will, on Tuesday, chair a high-level meeting convened to review the Satpura Bhawan fire incident, the CM office said in a statement.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang will attend the meeting, the .

Among others who are scheduled to be present are -- Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman, and Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Rajesh Rajora.

The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence at 10 a.m., as per the statement.

Soon after the fire broke out in the building here on Monday afternoon, the Chief Minister formed a five-member committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit its report as soon as possible.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The administration is engaged in dousing the fire. I also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all efforts are being made. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident," he had said.

Notably, the fire at Satpura Bhawan, which houses several government offices - including CBI, EOW, tribal welfare, health department etc -- was finally doused with joint effort of multiple authorities early on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, District Collector Ashish Singh said that the blaze has been brought under control. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building, and spread to the fourth, fifth and sixth floors before it could be contained. However, with joint effort of multiple agencies, it was finally doused after 15 hours of struggle.

