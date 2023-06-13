Bhopal: Fire At Satpura Bhawan Spreads To Sixth Floor, Govt Documents Destroyed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday evening. Building's third and fourth floors were gutted. Initially, fire broke out on the third floor of the building and within minutes it spread up to the sixth floor, housing different government offices. Hundreds of employees had to be evacuated immediately though no human loss was reported.

The quantum of damage is yet to be known but there is apprehension that piles of government files may have been lost to fire.

Thick clouds of dark smoke, billowing out from the third and fourth floor and rising high into the sky were visible from a long distance. The passersby stopped to see the fire and capture it in their phone camera.

The immediate reason of the fire incident could not be known but one of the government employees working at Satpura Building said fire first broke out in a room adjacent to the meeting hall of tribal development department on the third floor.

"Sounds were also coming from inside the room. Everyone rushed to see what happened. The fire extinguisher was used to douse the flames but it proved insufficient," he said. As the fire started to spread, thick smoke engulfed the building. Three water tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighters used piped water to control fire. One of the senior women officers of the Higher Education Department said smoke made it difficult to breathe. All the employees rushed out of the building , which also houses the health directorate.

For many employees, it was like a close shave. After the evacuation, government officials stood outside the building and watched thick smoke billowing out from the third and fourth floor of the building. Flames even reached the sixth floor of the building as winds blew and spread it to other floors.

The Army has stepped in to control fire at Satpura Bhawan.

Probe panel constituted

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has formed a probe committee to ascertain reasons for the fire incident at Satpura Bhawan. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajora,Principal Secretary, Urban department, Neeraj Mandloi Principal Secretary, PWD, Sukhveer Singh and ADG,fire, will be members of the committee.

Houses Govt offices

Satpura Bhawan houses government offices. The first floor is used by the Ayush Department. The second floor has offices of the Higher Education Department and other departments. The third floor had the office of Tribal Development Commissioner Office. The fourth, fifth and sixth floors are used by the Health Directorate.

Fire rages on 6th floor

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Sajid Khan said that a short circuit on the third floor of the building led to a fire incident.Till the filing of the report, firefighters were trying hard to control the fire. The fire broke out around 4 pm and is still continuing on the sixth floor of the building. The fire was controlled on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floor.

CM talks to Shah, Rajnath, PM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to defence Minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah and sought army help to control fire at Satpura Bhawan. AN 32 and helicopter M 15 to reach Bhopal soon. He also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi