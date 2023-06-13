Bhopal: 8 Hours On...Satpura Bhawan Continues To Burn; Air Force Helicopters Called To Douse Raging Flames, Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 8 hours on and fire continues to burn Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan. The raging flames that sparked on third floor, later grappled 4th, 5th and 6th floors and reached up to terrace.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and has sought Air Force’s help to control the fire. Two choppers AN32 and M15 expected to reach Bhopal anytime soon to douse the rising flames.

CM Chouhan also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and acquainted him about the measures being taken to control the fire.

Home minister Narottam Mishra reached the Satpura Bhawan to take stock of the situation.

The government said the fire damaged the section of health directorate, establishment wing, nursing wing, complaint wing, accounts section. Also, several important documents like questions pertaining to the assembly were also damaged.