 On Cam: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan, Flames Spread To 4th Floor
On Cam: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan, Flames Spread To 4th Floor

On Cam: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan, Flames Spread To 4th Floor

The staff working at Satpura Bhawan rushed out for life.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out on the third floor of a building in Satpura Bhawan on Monday afternoon. The staff rushed out for life.

The flames could be seen raging from outside the windows of the tribal welfare department on third floor. And, soon they spread to the fourth floor.

Commuters passing by stopped mid-way as they saw a black cloud of smoke over the building.

There is apprehension that several important government were documents destroyed in the fire incident.

Three fire brigades rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

