Madhya Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi's 5 Game-Changer Poll Promises

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanka Gandhi commenced the Madhya Pradesh Election campaign with Narmada Aarti in Jabalpur on Monday.

Addressing the public, Gandhi made five significant promises that she assured would be implemented with a 100% commitment.

Monthly Financial Aid for Women : Women will receive a monthly financial assistance of fifteen hundred rupees (INR 1500) under Congress' 'Nari Samman Yojana'.

Affordable LPG Cylinders: The cost of a gas cylinder will be reduced from one thousand rupees (INR 1000) to five hundred rupees (INR 500).

Electricity Waiver : The first one hundred units of electricity consumption will be waived off, providing relief to households.

Restoration of Old Age Pension: The long-pending issue of the old age pension will be resolved.

Doubling of Old Age Pension: The old age pension amount will be doubled.

She also assured that farmers would benefit from debt waivers, and any pending railway-related matters would be resolved.