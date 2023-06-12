Madhya Pradesh: Why Did Shivraj Launch Ladli Behna Scheme 6 Months Before Elections? Priyanka Gandhi Questions

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): Addressing the public in Jabalpur's Shahid Memorial ground on Monday, Priyanaka Gandhi questioned Shivraj's timing of announcing 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. "The BJP is in power since last three years, they why did they choose to Rs 1000- aid to women just six months ahead of polls."

From Ration scam to Vyapam, Priyanka Gandhi listed all the alleged scams during the 18-years of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "The BJP did not even spare Mahakal Lok. They have given free pass to illegal mining in Narmada."

Gandhi hit out at BJP for providing only 21 government jobs in 3 years in Madhya Pradesh.