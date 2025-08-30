 Indore: Metro Debris Blamed For Super Corridor Flooding
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Metro Debris Blamed For Super Corridor Flooding

Indore: Metro Debris Blamed For Super Corridor Flooding

Officials admitted that metro construction debris dumped along the corridor had blocked the natural flow of rainwater

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Metro Debris Blamed For Super Corridor Flooding | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A spell of heavy rain lasting over an hour on Thursday evening left most city roads waterlogged, with the Super Corridor witnessing the worst situation.

Nearly two to two-and-a-half feet of water accumulated on a two-kilometre stretch, bringing traffic to a halt and leaving vehicles stranded. Photos and videos of the flooded corridor quickly went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Indore Development Authority (IDA) CEO RP Ahirwar rushed his officers to the site after learning about the situation. An inspection revealed that the flooding was caused by debris from ongoing metro construction work dumped along the Super Corridor. Later, metro officials also deployed workers to begin clearing the debris and draining the water overnight.

Read Also
Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Case: Iti Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Detained In Indore
article-image

The worst-hit areas were near Gandhi Nagar Metro Depot and Metro Station, where waterlogging was so severe that two-wheelers broke down and four-wheelers struggled to pass. Commuters faced long traffic jams, while many shared images and videos online, tagging authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Counters Jarange Patil’s Protest With Rs 33,768-Crore Investment, 33,000 Jobs
Maharashtra Govt Counters Jarange Patil’s Protest With Rs 33,768-Crore Investment, 33,000 Jobs
Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide In Goregaon
Mumbai News: Constable Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide In Goregaon
Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth Anniversary
Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth Anniversary
Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March
Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March

Officials admitted that metro construction debris dumped along the corridor had blocked the natural flow of rainwater, causing flooding at this scale for the first time on the Super Corridor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Musketry Act Overhaul In State After 68 Years; New Rules Likely From Next Year

Madhya Pradesh: Musketry Act Overhaul In State After 68 Years; New Rules Likely From Next Year

Pending Cases Reviewed, IMC Stresses Action Against Negligent Advocates

Pending Cases Reviewed, IMC Stresses Action Against Negligent Advocates

Indore: Congress Slams BJP Leaders For Violating Khajrana Temple Norms

Indore: Congress Slams BJP Leaders For Violating Khajrana Temple Norms

Indore: Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Content To Woman

Indore: Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Content To Woman

Indore: Metro Debris Blamed For Super Corridor Flooding

Indore: Metro Debris Blamed For Super Corridor Flooding