Indore: Metro Debris Blamed For Super Corridor Flooding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A spell of heavy rain lasting over an hour on Thursday evening left most city roads waterlogged, with the Super Corridor witnessing the worst situation.

Nearly two to two-and-a-half feet of water accumulated on a two-kilometre stretch, bringing traffic to a halt and leaving vehicles stranded. Photos and videos of the flooded corridor quickly went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Indore Development Authority (IDA) CEO RP Ahirwar rushed his officers to the site after learning about the situation. An inspection revealed that the flooding was caused by debris from ongoing metro construction work dumped along the Super Corridor. Later, metro officials also deployed workers to begin clearing the debris and draining the water overnight.

The worst-hit areas were near Gandhi Nagar Metro Depot and Metro Station, where waterlogging was so severe that two-wheelers broke down and four-wheelers struggled to pass. Commuters faced long traffic jams, while many shared images and videos online, tagging authorities.

Officials admitted that metro construction debris dumped along the corridor had blocked the natural flow of rainwater, causing flooding at this scale for the first time on the Super Corridor.