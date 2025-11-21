 MP News: Number Of Coaches Doubles To 16 In Indore–Nagpur Vande Bharat Amid Passenger Rush
The Indore–Nagpur Vande Bharat has been getting an excellent response from passengers ever since the route was extended from Bhopal to Nagpur in 2023. Travellers say the train is fast, comfortable, and saves a lot of time, especially for those commuting for work or business between Indore, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Nagpur.

Friday, November 21, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers on the Indore–Nagpur route, the Vande Bharat Express is set to run with double the number of coaches from November 25.

Instead of 8 coaches, the train will now operate with 16 coaches, and the required rake has already arrived in Indore.

If all goes as planned, the new arrangement will begin from Monday.

Railway officials said the coach upgrade was approved because the number of passengers on this route keeps increasing.

At present, the train can take around 532 passengers, but after adding more coaches, the capacity will go up to over 1,000 passengers every day. The train operates six days a week, except Sunday.

According to a railway expert, a similar rake had come to Indore earlier but was moved to another route due to urgent needs. The same rake is now expected to be put back into service.

The Indore–Nagpur Vande Bharat has been getting an excellent response from passengers ever since the route was extended from Bhopal to Nagpur in 2023.

Travellers say the train is fast, comfortable, and saves a lot of time, especially for those commuting for work or business between Indore, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Nagpur.

