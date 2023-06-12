 WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi Arrives In MP's Jabalpur, Sounds Poll Bugle With Narmada Aarti
Gandhi will be addressing Congress workers soon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath perform Narmada Aarti |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Jabalpur today to commence the party's campaign for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

She landed in Jabalpur at around 10:30 am and made her way to Gwarighat, where she performed Narmada aarti.

MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's...
Former CM Kamal Nath and MP Congress President Kamal Nath, too, performed the aarti and sought blessings for the upcoming polls.

Congress general secretary in-charge of the state JP Agrawal and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha were also present.

Gandhi, who was presented with an idol of Lord Ganesh by local MLA Tarun Bhanot, andother leaders pledged to keep the Narmada clean.

