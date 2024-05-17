Indore: Bhopal Man Held For Duping Unemployed Youth Of Rs 3L

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhopal was arrested for duping a person of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of providing a government job in Rau area on Thursday. When the accused came to the city to receive the remaining amount, he was caught from a hotel. He is being questioned for other similar crimes.

According to the police, Manohar Sankhla, a resident of Depalpur has lodged a complaint that he was contacted by Sankalp Saxena from Bhopal a few days ago. Then, Saxena assured him to provide a government job for Sankhla’s son. He asked to give Rs 5 lakh from the same and took Rs 3 lakh as advance amount.

On May 10, the accused took Rs 3 lakh for the job of Sankhla’s son Karan. He had come to the city to receive remaining Rs 2 lakh but the complainant doubted him and refused to give money to him. The complainant got to know that Saxena shows his influence among people after talking with higher officials.

The complainant reached the hotel and told him to return Rs 3 lakh when the accused allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false case. Receiving information about the accused, police reached the hotel and arrested him. He allegedly confessed to his crime. He is being questioned further. A mobile phone, bag and some cash were recovered from him.

On the run accused arrested in city

An on the run accused of a land fraud case in Dewas was arrested by Crime Branch in the city, police said on Thursday. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, accused Firoz Sheikh, a resident of Khajrana area of the city was arrested. He was booked by the police for preparing forged documents of a land in Hatpipliya in Dewas district and selling it to other people.