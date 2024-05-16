Indore Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother & Friends Shortly After Enjoying A Party Together

Indore: Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother And 2 Others Over A Petty Dispute In Aerodrome Area |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his younger brother and friends at a party in Aerodrome area of Indore on Wednesday late at night.

According to Aerodrome police, the deceased has been identified as Surendra Singh (36), the son of Ramsingh Kushwaha and a resident of Chhota Bangarda in the city. He was enjoying a party on Wednesday night with his friends and was under the influence of alcohol.

(With input from the staff reporter)

It is said that Surendra landed up in a violent dispute with his brother Sanju alias Sanjay, and friends Neeraj & Dheeraj at the party. Later, out of rage, the miscreants followed Surendra up to his home and attacked him with a knife several times. The deceased was stabbed in the head, stomach, and neck with knives, after which he was severely injured, said the police.

Accused followed deceased under death

According to the family, Surendra’s younger brother Sanju took him to a party on Wednesday night. Shortly, the duo entered into a heated argument. Enraged Surendra returned home and narrated the entire incident to his wife, saying he had a fight with brother Sanju, Neeraj and Dheeraj.

Meanwhile, the 3 accused, including Sanju, reached his home following him on the way and killed Surendra. At present, the three accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.