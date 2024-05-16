 Indore Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother & Friends Shortly After Enjoying A Party Together
Indore Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother & Friends Shortly After Enjoying A Party Together

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother And 2 Others Over A Petty Dispute In Aerodrome Area  |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his younger brother and friends at a party in Aerodrome area of Indore on Wednesday late at night.

According to Aerodrome police, the deceased has been identified as Surendra Singh (36), the son of Ramsingh Kushwaha and a resident of Chhota Bangarda in the city. He was enjoying a party on Wednesday night with his friends and was under the influence of alcohol. 

(With input from the staff reporter)

It is said that Surendra landed up in a violent dispute with his brother Sanju alias Sanjay, and friends Neeraj & Dheeraj at the party. Later, out of rage, the miscreants followed Surendra up to his home and attacked him with a knife several times. The deceased was stabbed in the head, stomach, and neck with knives, after which he was severely injured, said the police.

article-image

Accused followed deceased under death
According to the family, Surendra’s younger brother Sanju took him to a party on Wednesday night. Shortly, the duo entered into a heated argument. Enraged Surendra returned home and narrated the entire incident to his wife, saying he had a fight with brother Sanju, Neeraj and Dheeraj.  

Meanwhile, the 3 accused, including Sanju, reached his home following him on the way and killed Surendra. At present, the three accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

