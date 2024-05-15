 Indore: Elderly Man Beaten To Death For Refusing To Give ‘Beedi’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore: Elderly Man Beaten To Death For Refusing To Give ‘Beedi’

Indore: Elderly Man Beaten To Death For Refusing To Give ‘Beedi’

He succumbed to injuries at MY Hospital on Tuesday night after struggling for around two days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was beaten to death for refusing to give ‘Beedi’ to another man in Chhoti Gwaltoli police circle. The incident occurred on the footpath in Kibe Compound on the intervening night of May 12 and 13. He succumbed to injuries at MY Hospital on Tuesday night after struggling for around two days.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Granddaughter’s 8-Year-Old Friend, Absconding
article-image

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manohar, who used to wander here and there in the area and sleep on the footpath. The accused has been identified as Karan. Karan asked Manohar to give him a beedi and the latter refused to do the same.

An argument began between them and Karan hit Manohar with a wooden stick on his head due to which he began to bleed. He was taken to hospital by one of his acquaintances where he died during the course of treatment on Tuesday night. The police began a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased. A case of murder will be registered after police receive a short PM report mentioning cause of death. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Elderly Man Beaten To Death For Refusing To Give ‘Beedi’

Indore: Elderly Man Beaten To Death For Refusing To Give ‘Beedi’

Polls In MP Over, Yet Govt Moving At A Snail’s Pace, To Pick Up Speed After June

Polls In MP Over, Yet Govt Moving At A Snail’s Pace, To Pick Up Speed After June

What Next: Students Turn To Career Counselors For Post-12th Guidance

What Next: Students Turn To Career Counselors For Post-12th Guidance

We Lost Four Elections In A Row, Problem Within The Party, Says Jitu Patwari

We Lost Four Elections In A Row, Problem Within The Party, Says Jitu Patwari

Misrod Minor Girl Rape Case: Now, Victim’s Mother Accuses Doctors Of Intimidating Girl

Misrod Minor Girl Rape Case: Now, Victim’s Mother Accuses Doctors Of Intimidating Girl