Indore: Elderly Man Beaten To Death For Refusing To Give ‘Beedi’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was beaten to death for refusing to give ‘Beedi’ to another man in Chhoti Gwaltoli police circle. The incident occurred on the footpath in Kibe Compound on the intervening night of May 12 and 13. He succumbed to injuries at MY Hospital on Tuesday night after struggling for around two days.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manohar, who used to wander here and there in the area and sleep on the footpath. The accused has been identified as Karan. Karan asked Manohar to give him a beedi and the latter refused to do the same.

An argument began between them and Karan hit Manohar with a wooden stick on his head due to which he began to bleed. He was taken to hospital by one of his acquaintances where he died during the course of treatment on Tuesday night. The police began a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased. A case of murder will be registered after police receive a short PM report mentioning cause of death.