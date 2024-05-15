Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Granddaughter’s 8-Year-Old Friend, Absconding

Indore: Elderly Man Molests Grand-Daughter’s 8-Year-Old Friend, Absconding | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Indore, where an elderly man allegedly molested his granddaughter’s 8-year-old friend, police said on Wednesday. The little girl had gone to the accused’s residence to play, when he took off her dress and started touching her inappropriately.

An FIR has been registered against the absconding accused, said the police.

Victim went to accused's home to play

According to Chandan Nagar police, an FIR has been registered against an elderly person named Devi Lal on the complaint of the victim’s mother. She has alleged that the accused had molested her daughter while nobody was at his home.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother said, on Tuesday evening her daughter was sitting with her 5-year-old brother outside their house. As she got inside for some work for 5 minutes, her daughter was not seen. When asked by the son, he pointed towards Devi Lal's house. After some time, when she reached Devilal's house, her daughter's slippers were lying outside and the door of Devilal's house was shut.

Accused is absconding

When mother knocked on the door, Devilal opened it after a long time. When she looked inside, the daughter was alone and crying loudly. The mother ran inside and took her daughter away.

When she asked the child, she said that she had gone there to play. “Grandfather said that my friend has gone to a wedding. After this he pulled me inside and closed the door. He gave me tea first. Then he took off my clothes and started touching me inappropriately. When I asked him to leave, he forcefully held me and made me sit near him.”

The girl's mother immediately called her husband. Meanwhile, Devi Lal locked the house and ran away. Police have registered a case in the matter and started searching for the accused.