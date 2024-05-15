 2 'Contract Killers' Arrested After Encounter With Police In MP's Indore
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two alleged contract killers facing charges of murdering a 20-year-old man have been arrested following an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Wednesday.

One of them was injured in the face-off which took place late Tuesday night, he said.

The accused - Shakir (23) and Aman Shah (22) - were asked to stop when they were spotted on Tuesday night in Scheme Number-140 area, but they fired at the police party, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena told reporters.

Both of them were given adequate opportunity to surrender, but they kept firing at the police, he said.

One of the three bullets fired by the accused hit the police jeep's glass and passed close to the ear of an inspector, the official said.

"The police team fired a bullet in self-defence which hit Shakir's leg, while Shah was caught at the spot," he said.

Shakir, who was injured in the encounter with police, was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the official said.

The DCP said Shakir and Shah allegedly shot dead a man, Moin Khan (20), on May 12 night in Azad Nagar area and fled.

Khan's elder brother married a woman a year ago after a love affair but her family was not happy with it, the police official said.

The woman's family had allegedly given a "supari" (contract) of Rs 3 lakh to Shakir and Shah to kill Khan, he said.

Shakir already has five criminal cases registered against him in the city, the official added.

