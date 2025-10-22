MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Bats For Cow Milk, Frowns On Eggs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday questioned the promotion of eggs as nutritious food, and advised people to drink cow's milk instead.

He was addressing devotees during the Govardhan Puja celebrations at Resham Kendra Gaushala and Municipal Silk Centre Gaushala in Hatod.

"Whoever has a cow at home, all their family members, including children, remain healthy. This is God's `leela' (miracle)," he said.

The Chief Minister then took potshots at the famous advertisement jingle `Sunday Ho Ya Monday, Roz Khao Ande', introduced years ago to promote egg consumption in the country.

"Why Sunday or Monday...it's useless talk. Why force yourself to eat eggs? Keep feeding them to those who want to eat ande-dande. Drink cow's milk and be happy," he said.

The cow's milk contains many nutrients and acts as a shield against diseases, Yadav added. Cow shelters with a capacity to house more than 10,000 animals are being built in major cities of the state to protect sick and abandoned cows, he said.

Emphasising the sacred place of cows in Indian tradition, Yadav said, “Many times, knowingly or unknowingly, we say that ‘Gau Abhyaran’ (cow sanctuary) will be built. But a cow sanctuary cannot be like a tiger reserve. The cow is established in human life as a mother. If a cow is left alone in the forest, it will die — it cannot survive alone in the wild. This is the divine play of God.”

He said that while land holdings are shrinking and modern farming practices have changed, the government is making efforts to revive traditional cattle-based agriculture. He highlighted the cultural and ecological importance of protecting cows.

Yadav also announced that farmers who adopt natural or organic farming will receive additional financial incentives along with the minimum support price (MSP). He urged cultivators to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, saying their harmful effects were already visible and called for a return to sustainable, eco-friendly farming rooted in Indian values.

Expressing satisfaction over the growth of the Resham Kendra Gaushala — from 600 cows a few years ago to 2500 now — the CM said the state government aims to encourage cow rearing both in gaushalas and at home. During the ceremony, he performed Govardhan Puja rituals and affectionately lifted a calf in his arms, symbolising reverence toward Gau Mata.

The event was attended by Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, BJP City President Sumit Mishra and several public representatives.

Every MLA should give Rs 5 lakh annually for cow welfare

Vijayvargiya praised the Hatod Gaushala as one of the finest in the state and suggested that MLAs contribute Rs 5 lakh and MPs Rs 10 lakh annually from their funds for cow welfare. He also appealed to citizens to celebrate family occasions by feeding cows, saying, “Feeding dalia (porridge) to cows is highly nutritious for them,” he said.