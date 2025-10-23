Indore News: Action Against 40 Criminals During Festive Season |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To maintain law and order in the city and ensure peaceful celebrations during the festive season, CP Santosh Kumar Singh has directed strict preventive action against active criminals and those involved in illegal activities.

In compliance with these instructions, Lasudia police station launched a special drive ahead of Diwali to maintain peace in the area. During the drive, more than 40 known criminals and anti-social elements were rounded up.

Dossiers of 18 offenders were prepared, who were warned and released. Additionally, 7 cases were registered under Excise Act and 2 cases under the Arms Act. Preventive action was taken against 22 criminals, who were later presented before the ACP for further action.

A total of 34 criminals were brought to the MIG police station, including knife accused, goons and other suspects drinking at black spots, out of which preventive action was taken against 9. MIG police station in charge CB Singh said that action is being taken against 8 people and after verifying the records of the remaining people, action will be taken accordingly.