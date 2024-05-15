Indore: Cops, Contract Killers Exchange Fire, One Accused Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police and two contract killers exchanged fire in Scheme No 140 on Tuesday night during which one miscreant sustained injury in his leg while the other was also injured while fleeing. A police vehicle was damaged in the cross-firing.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Moin Khan, a resident of Azad Nagar area was shot dead by two persons on Sunday night. Four people including Arif Khilji were booked in this case.

Police said that Arif’s daughter got married to Moin’s elder brother Mudassir against her family’s wishes a few months ago, and that was the main reason behind the murder.

Following investigations, police arrested two persons named Liyaz and Ahmed as they had called Moin to the spot where he was shot dead. During questioning, the arrested accused informed the police that Arif had given a contract of Rs 3 lakhs to Shakir Jafar and Aman Shah to kill Mudassir. Arif also gave Rs 5000 as an advance and arranged a country-made pistol for the accused. Liyaz and Ahmed got Rs 700 per person for calling the victim.

Police claimed that the target was Mudassir but Liyaz called Mudassir’s younger brother Moin. When Moin saw the shooters he tried to escape, but they chased and Shakir shot Moin on his back which resulted in his death.

Police received information that Shakir and Aman had been spotted behind Agrawal Public School in Scheme Number 140. Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Meda and his team, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge IPS Karandeep Singh and his team reached the spot. On seeing the police, Shakir fired three bullets at the police vehicle damaging its front windscreen.

The police retaliated and Shakir received a bullet injury on one of his legs while Aman got injured while fleeing from the spot. They were arrested and taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that after killing Moin, the accused fled Ajmer and came to the city on Tuesday. After their treatment, they would be questioned by the police.

Read Also Indore: Health Dept Team Destroys Larvae In 620 Places In Four Months

Daughter, husband demand strict action against father, others

Arif Khilji’s daughter Alisha Khan and her husband Mudassir (Moin’s elder brother) alleged that Arif and his family members were responsible for Moin’s murder. Alisha alleged that she and her husband were not safe, and were in hiding since their marriage some eight months ago. She said that when she talked to her father, he threatened that he would not let us live in peace. She said that a few days back Moin was attacked but he had saved himself by fleeing and inside a grocery shop. Mudassir requested the CM and PM to provide security for him, his wife and her family members from the accused. He also demanded strict action against them including demolition of their houses. Alisha alleged that the accused also threatened one of her cousin's husbands a few days ago.