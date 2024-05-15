Indore: MY Hospital Gets First Immunohematology Machine, Blood Matching Of 90 Samples Can Be Done Simultaneously

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital has got the state's first immunohematology system machine to its blood bank. Valued at Rs 50 lakh, the cutting-edge machine has been long-awaited and is set to strengthen blood testing and matching processes in the hospital. With the capacity to simultaneously test and match 90 blood groups, the machine not only will save time for patients but will also ensure accuracy in blood transfusions.

Previously, patients had to endure lengthy waits for individual blood matching, posing risks for those in urgent need of transfusions. Moreover, the installation of tracking devices on blood bags is underway which ensures the safety and monitoring of the blood supply chain. Through real-time monitoring of temperature, location and transit time, the blood bank aims to uphold the integrity of blood products and ensure timely delivery to patients.

‘Blood group testing was done manually in one of the biggest blood banks of the state. This is the first machine in any government hospital in the state. This will save time of patients as we will be able to check the blood group of many patients simultaneously,’ Dr Ashok Yadav, acting superintendent, MY Hospital said.