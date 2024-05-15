Indore: 32 Trains To Be Affected From May 15 To 31

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The operation of 32 trains will be affected due to the rail mega block between about 9 km long Rau-Mhow section for the commissioning of the second line on the section from May 16 to 31. This includes cancellation of 8 trains, short termination of 18 trains and termination of 8 trains at other stations, Railway said in an official communication.

Cancelled Trains:

1. Train No. 09198 Mhow-Indore Special train.

2. Train No. 09197 Indore-Mhow Special train.

3. Train No. 09542 Indore Mhow Special Demu train.

4. Train No. 09541 Mhow-Indore Special Demu train.

5. Train No. 09560 Indore Mhow Special Demu.

6. Train No. 09559 Mhow-Indore Special Demu train.

Short terminated or departing trains During the period some trains will be short terminated at the city railway station and will depart from the city railway station only.

1. Train number 12920 Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Mhow Express from May 15 to 30.

2. Train No. 12919 Mhow-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Express from May 16 to 31.

3. Train number 19324 Bhopal Mhow Express from May 16 to 31.

4. Train No. 19323 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Bhopal Express from May 16 to 31.

5. Train number 19306 Kamakhya Mhow Express 29th and 26th May.

6. Train No. 19305 Mhow-Kamakhya Express on 16, 23 and 30 May.

7. Train number 19302 Yashwantpur Mhow Express on 14, 21 and 28 May.

8. Train No. 19301 Mhow-Yashvantpur Express on 19th and 26th May.

9. Train number 09348 Ratlam-Mhow from 16th to 31st May.

10. Train no. 09347 Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special from 16th to 31st May.

11. Train no. 09548 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU special train from 16th to 31st May.

12. Train No. 09547 Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special from 16 to 31 May.

13. Train no. 09536 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU special from 16th to 31st May.

14. Train no. 09535 Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special from 16th to 31st May.

15. Train no. 09389 Mhow-Ratlam Demu Special from 16th to 31st May.

16. Train no. 09390 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU Special from 16th to 31st May.

17. Train no. 12924 Nagpur-Indore Express on 15, 22 and 29 May.

18. Train no. 12923 Mhow-Nagpur Express on 21st and 28th May.

Trains short terminating or originating at stations other than Indore:

1. Train no. 14116 Prayagraj Mhow Express will be short-terminated at Laxmibai Nagar Station and will be cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow from 15th to 30th May.

2. Train no. 14115 Mhow-Prayagraj Express will short terminate at Laxmibai Nagar Railway station from 16th to 31st May, and stand cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow.

3. Train number 18234 Bilaspur Indore Express will be short-terminated at Ujjain from May 15 to 30th and it will remain cancelled between Ujjain and Indore.

4. Train no. 18233 Indore Bilaspur Express will originate at Ujjain station from 16th to 31st May and will remain cancelled between Indore and Ujjain.

5. Train no. 11703 Rewa-Mhow Express will short terminate at Ujjain Station on 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 May and will remain cancelled between Ujjain and Mhow.

6. Train No. 11704 Mhow-Rewa Express will start from Ujjain on 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31 May and will stand cancelled between Mhow-Ujjain.

7. Train No. 09343 Mhow-Patna Special will short terminate at Laxmibai Nagar on 16, 23 and 30 May and will remain cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow.

8. Train No. 09344 Patna-Mhow will short terminate at Laxmibai Nagar on 17th and 24th May and will be cancelled between Laxmibai Nagar and Mhow.