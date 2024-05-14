 Indore: 6-Yr-Old Accidentally Drinks Acid Instead Of Water, Dies
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Makhan son of Kailash Ahirwar, a resident of Bhawani Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six year-old boy died after accidently drinking acid assuming it to be water at his place in Banganga police circle. The incident occurred on May 6 around 3:30 am and he died on Monday during course of treatment at MY hospital after struggling for seven days. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Makhan son of Kailash Ahirwar, a resident of Bhawani Nagar.

article-image

The family members told police that Makhan had drunk water twice in the night. He again woke up late at night due to thirst and drank the acid mistakenly assuming it to be water. Later, he began to vomit. When asked by family members what he had consumed he replied that he had drunk water from a bottle kept near the cooler. His father had bought the acid bottle on that same day for cleaning the cooler and kept it beside it. The boy did not know about the same. His father is a labourer. The police began an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. 

