Indore: Another Contractor Held In IMC’s Fake Drainage Bill Scam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another contractor in IMC’s fake drainage bill scam was arrested by the police on Tuesday evening. He was going somewhere in an auto rickshaw when he was caught by the police. He is the father of the earlier arrested two contractors. He is being questioned further.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that 77-year-old Mohammad Siddique, owner of Green Construction and resident of Madina Nagar area of the city was arrested from Bhanwarkuan area. He was going somewhere in an auto rickshaw when the police arrested him from there. He was on the run since a case was registered against five contractors including him on April 16.

It was the 10th arrest including 5 contractors in connection with the scam. They had presented fake drainage work bills to the account sections of the IMC in 2017-2018 and they got Rs 30 crore from there. In this case, Siddique’s son King Construction’s Jakur, New Construction’s Sajid, Janhvi Construction’s Rahul Badera and his wife Renu were arrested. The arrested accused is being questioned by the police.

Rathore would be produced before court today

The scam’s prime accused Abhay Rathore is on police remand till May 15 so he would be produced before the court after his remand period ends on Wednesday. Police may request to extend the remand of Rathore.