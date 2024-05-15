Indore: Health Dept Team Destroys Larvae In 620 Places In Four Months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has destroyed mosquito larvae at over 620 places in the city during the door-to-door larvae survey in the last four months. The authority found the larvae after surveying around 27k households in all 85 wards of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) this year for prevention of vector-borne diseases. ‘Teams are carrying out continuous survey in the district.

Our main focus is on areas which were hotspots in 2023, 2022. They have surveyed over 27k households to find larvae in 620 places. The larvae were destroyed,’ district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

‘The employees have also spread awareness against the disease and asked people to opt ways to prevent the vector generation,’ Dr Patel said. In 2022, the malaria office surveyed over 2.40 lakh containers found in 606 houses. IMC has 85 wards with an average population of around 40k residing in about 8k houses approximately. A team is responsible for surveying around 50k households spread in at least six wards.

Health officials said that fluctuating temperature is the reason for rise in mosquitoes and it makes conditions favourable for vectors to multiply. ‘Frequently fluctuating weather along with a rise in humidity has made conditions favourable for mosquitoes to breed. The city is going through a weather transition with a rise in temperature, rainfall and humidity causing an increase in density of mosquitoes,’ Dr Patel said.