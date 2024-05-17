Moin Khan Murder Case: Four Including Prime Accused Still On The Run, Kin Demand Strict Action From DCP

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four including the prime accused in Moin Khan murder case are still on the run. The teams are in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The family members of the deceased met DCP demanding strict action against the accused.

20-year-old Moin was found murdered in Azad Nagar area on Sunday night. A bullet injury was also found in his body. During investigation, police registered a case against Arif Khilji and three others for their involvement in the murder. Arif’s daughter got married to Moin’s elder brother Mudassar a few months ago. Since then, Arif has been threatening Mudassar’s family members.

Read Also Indore Man Stabbed To Death By Younger Brother & Friends Shortly After Enjoying A Party Together

So far, four including two shooters were arrested by the police. The shooters allegedly informed the police that they were hired by Arif, who provided a country made pistol and gave a contract of Rs 3 lakh to kill Mudassar. He had paid Rs 5k as advance amount.

The family members of Moin and Mudassar had written outside their house to sell the house and leave the city as they were terrified by Arif and his accomplices. On Thursday, the family members met DCP (zone-1) Vinod Meena and demanded strict action against the accused. The DCP assured them of taking action and told them not to sell their house. Police would take strict action against the accused after their arrest.