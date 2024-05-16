MP: Farmer Unrest At Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi As Trader Absconds With Payment

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): An uproar erupted at Sanawad Krishi Upaj Mandi on Thursday after a trader absconded with farmers' payments. The incident came to light when the market secretary filed a complaint with the police, listing over 100 affected farmers. The dispute arose over the non-payment for gram produce purchased by Anil Malakar of Sairam Trading Company, leaving around 150 farmers aggrieved. Despite assurances of payment within a week, the farmers had not received their dues even after 15 days, prompting them to take action. The situation escalated on Thursday when farmers gathered at the market office to express their discontent.

Demanding immediate payment and lodging of an FIR against the trader, they disrupted market activities and even sought to halt grain weighing processes. Responding to the unrest, mandi secretary BS Chauhan reached the police station to file an FIR against Anil Malakar.

Upon his assurance to submit the application, the farmers agreed to calm down, eventually restoring order in the market. The agitation lasted for about three hours, during which police personnel including SI BS Rawat and RC Gehlod intervened to pacify the farmers.

The incident drew a large number of farmers from surrounding villages to the police station, highlighting the widespread impact of the trader's actions. As a result of the complaint, authorities have initiated steps to seal the trader's factory in Salakhedi. The incident underscores the challenges faced by farmers in ensuring fair payment for their produce and the need for effective market regulations to protect their interests.