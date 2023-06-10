MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's Why?

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will release first installment of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' today evening in Jabalpur.

The CM chose an interesting timing and place as the event is scheduled just two days before Priyanka Gandhi visits Jabalpur on June 12 to sound the poll bugle.

Strategically, the CM's decision is a well thought of as he aims to gain the trust of 38% women voters of the state by transferring them the promised money. And, it would not be wrong to consider that is the CM's attempt to reduce the charisma of Priyanka Gandhi's visit in Madhya Pradesh-- who had already carried out successful campaigns in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Read Also Karnataka Won, Priyanka Gandhi Gears For MP Elections With Jabalpur Visit On June 12

As promised under the Ladli Behna Scheme, CM will transfer Rs 1000 to bank accounts of over 1.2 crore women in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Chouhan-- dressed in casuals, posted a video, expressing how special the day is for him.

"My sisters, today is the happiest day of my life. Today I will put one thousand rupees in your account under Ladli Bahna Yojana. Also, at 6 pm, I will speak my heart to you in Jabalpur directly and virtually in the entire state. Your happiness is my life," he said.

मेरी बहनों, आज का दिन मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा खुशी का दिन है।



मैं आज लाड़ली बहना योजना के अंतर्गत एक हजार रुपए आपके खाते में डालूंगा। साथ ही सायं 6 बजे जबलपुर में आपसे प्रत्यक्ष रूप से और पूरे प्रदेश में वर्चुअल रूप से आपसे अपने दिल की बात करूंगा।



आपकी खुशी, मेरा जीवन है। pic.twitter.com/JbMwOotH3f — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 10, 2023