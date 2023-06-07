 MP: MLA Jaivardhan Singh Promises Free Mahakal Darshan If Congress Voted To Power In Upcoming Elections
Jaivardhan promised strict actions against those who would be found guilty for the lackadaisical construction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few months before the assembly elections, former minister Jaivardhan Singh announced that Mahakal Darshan would be made free of cost if Congress is voted to power.

Addressing an event in Ujjain on Wednesday, he said "All charges for darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple would be removed if Congress serves the state this time.

The opposition Congress is continuously widening its manifesto to woo people from all fields and sectors. It has announced Rs 1500 to women under Nari Samman Yojana, LPG cylinder at Rs 500. And in the same series, the Kamal-Nath led party's MLA has now promised to make the Mahakal Darshan free for public if Congress is voted to power.

"Guilty of Mahakal Lok corridor would not be spared..."

When asked about collapse of Saptrishi statues & dome at Mahakal Lok Corridor, Jaivardhan promised strict actions against those who would be found guilty for the lackadaisical construction.

The tweet was posted an independent journalist Kashif Kakvi.

