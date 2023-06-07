Madhya Pradesh: Three Jhabua Workers Die Of Poisonous Gas While Cleaning Sewage Tank

Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers from Jhabua died of poisonous gas while cleaning a sewerage tank in Kota built under Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) on Tuesday evening.

A total of four labourers were cleaning the tank while five were outside. Presence of mud in the 25-feet deep tank released poisonous Methane Gas, and as the labourers remained inside for more than an hour, they continued to inhale the gas unconsciously, and were choked to death.

Administration is still unaware of the incident…

The poisonous gas lead to death of three workers while, one is severely injured. The deceaseds are recognized as Kamal Damore (25), Galiyan Gundiya (24) and Krire Singh Gundiya (20). Whereas, the injured one is Ahmad.

All there of them hail from Junapani village of Petlavad tehsil in Jhabua district and were residing in Rajasthan along with their families.

Administration is still ignorant about the incident. Police has registered a case of culpable homicide against the construction company and contractor Kuldeep Singh of Ahmedabad on the complaint of deceased Kamal's nephew Devi Lal.

Diver descended with oxygen cylinder



Diver Asim Hussain said that they got information from the control room at 4.55 pm. When we went to the spot, there were double chambers. It was completely dark inside the chamber. Nothing was visible from above. Hussain descended into the chamber wearing a scuba kit. There were about two and a half feet of mud mix water at the bottom of the chamber. Two labourers were lying inside in the mud. The third one was lying on top of them, all three were pulled out with the help of a rope.



Death due to suffocation



SE Rakesh Garg of RUIDP says that the work of the sewerage line was completed. The connection was yet to be made. Before connection, cleaning is done with a jet machine in the main chamber.

The lid of the main chamber was opened two days back. The line was not operational. That's why gas doesn't come normally. Similar things were done earlier also. All three probably died of suffocation. The cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report comes. The negligence of the contractor has not come to the fore. Still will get it checked.