Madhya Pradesh: A ‘NATU NATU’ MOMENT as municipality collects non-usable items under RRR campaign

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A nationwide Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shahar Campaign is underway, which encourages cities to establish Reduce Reuse Recycle (RRR) centres and inculcate practices of RRR in residents and cities. In this regard, Sanawad municipality collected non-useable clothes, utensils and footware from residents with the help of social organisations. They took out a rally with a collection vehicle from the main road of the city on Tuesday. It began at the Bus Stand and ended at the municipality office.

Co-ordinator Zakir Hussain Ami said that with the help of the Ankur Foundation, the members and people present in the rally began the campaign by keeping non-useable items in the vehicle.

The citizens enthusiastically donated things like clothes, utensils, plastic materials, copy-books, shoe-slippers and others for the RRR centre. The collection vehicle was completely loaded. On the way, women and children presented bundles of pre-prepared items with joy and enthusiasm. The collected items would be kept at the RRR centre in the municipality from where the needy can take them between 11 am to 5 pm. Municipality president’s representative Inder Birla, CMO Vikas Dabur, MP representative Dinesh Sharma, councillors and others were also present at the rally.