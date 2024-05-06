MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Enthusiasm Soars Ahead Of PM's Visit In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive public meeting at 10 am on Tuesday at the PG College grounds in Dhar, amidst stringent security arrangements, in support of BJP's Dhar-Mhow candidate Savitri Thakur. This marks Modi's second visit to Dhar, with a palpable wave of excitement among party workers across the district.

To oversee the preparations, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Rajya Sabha MP and state general secretary Kavita Patidar inspected the meeting venue and arrangements.

Joining Prime Minister Modi at the public meeting will be Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Fagan Singh Kulaste, Jagdish Devda, Kavita Patidar, former Union Minister Vikram Verma, and MPs Chhatar Singh Darbar, Nirmala Bhuria, and Nagar Singh Chauhan, among others.

Dhar district president Manoj Somani stated that extensive preparations are underway for PM Narendra Modi's public meeting, with workers going door-to-door to invite people, creating a Modi-like atmosphere across the constituency, and generating immense enthusiasm among the people.

To ensure attendees' comfort and safety from the heat, convenient seating arrangements have been made with 20 sectors and two sprinkler water units in each sector to provide continuous water fountains. Drinking water will also be readily available in every sector.

Parking arrangements have been organised with special passes for four-wheelers, including VIP vehicles, from different directions. Buses from various locations will have designated stops and routes to reach the venue.