Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhopal’s Union Carbide Factory Warehouse — Infamous For 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse of Union Carbide factory in Bhopal— infamous for 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, on Monday. However, no major loss of lives or property came to light.

The people residing close to the Union Carbide factory saw smoke billowing out of there on Monday noon at around 3:30 pm. They rushed to the spot to find that a tank kept there had caught fire. The police and the fire brigade were informed immediately, who rushed to the spot.

Five fire tenders were deployed to the scene, which doused off the flames within 20 minutes. The plastic tank had caught fire, but fortunately, the blaze did not spread to other equipment or machinery at the factory.

Another fire incident was reported from city’s Noor Mahal area on the same day. Here, a scrap shop caught fire, and the smoke which went up in the air resulted in the nearby transformer catching fire too.

The fire suddenly took a fierce form, but due to the promptness of the locals and the fire-fighters, who rushed to the spot immediately, the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. No casualties were reported in both the incidents, as per police.