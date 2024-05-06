MP CM Mohan Yadav's 'Gadda' Hits Congress Turncoat Ramniwas Rawat In Rajgarh Rally; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of India, amidst the political whirlwind, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was holding a rally with great pomp and show in poll-bound Rajgarh on Sunday. As the CM waved a 'Gada' (Mace) to showcase the party's power, it accidentally hit Congress turncoat Ramniwas Rawat, who was standing very close to Yadav.

Realising his mistake, the Chief Minister quickly apprehended the action. Amidst the hundreds of attendees, CM Yadav asked Ramniwas Rawat if he was alright and went on to give him his 'Pagdi' (turban).

A visual of the incident surfaced on the social media platform X.

During the rally in Rajgarh, Mohan Yadav was given a Mace, which is considered as the weapon of Lord Hanuman. The weapon symbolises power and strength. The Chief Minister held the mace high and started to swing it until he lost control and accidentally hit Rawat in the head. Though the blow was not powerful to injure Rawat but it did cause some pain to the later.

Yadav quickly realised the mistake and apprehended it by asking Rawat if he is he is injured or not and to make it better for the Ex Congress MLA, Yadav gave him the turban he was wearing, showcasing his sympathies and comfort towards the victim.

In a recent turn of events, Ramniwas Rawat, a six-time Congress MLA, ditched his home party for the ruling party, as did several other senior leaders of Congress. The Chief Minister welcomed the seasoned leader with open arms.

After an accidental blow by the CM, it will be interesting to see if Ramniwas Rawat will get a prominent position in the saffron party or if he will be just one of the many in the BJP.