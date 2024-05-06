'Aarti Kije Narendra Lalla Ki...' Jabalpur Girl Crafts Aarti For PM Modi, Was Inspired By His Works & Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking her fandom a notch higher, a young girl from Jabalpur showcased her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by crafting an 'aarti' (a religious hymn) in his honour. She designed a poster that prominently features PM Modi's image alongside the verses of the aarti, to imitate the one written for God & Goddesses .

Laxmi Jayaswal, a dedicated fan of PM Modi, works as a graphic designer in Jabalpur. Inspired by the Prime Minister's works and his efforts for Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Laxmi has crafted an aarti (a Hindu ritual of worship) dedicated to PM Modi and praises him daily. The aarti composed by her closely resembles the traditional hymns dedicated to deities, illustrating her profound devotion towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing her admiration, Jayaswal mentioned how her family had witnessed temples being destroyed in the past, but under Modi's leadership, they have seen new temples being built in the country. She acknowledges being a fervent fan of PM Modi, attributing the positive changes to his efforts. Jayaswal openly admits to being a staunch supporter of PM Modi.

Temple Dedicated To Narendra Modi In Gwalior

Last year in September, a temple dedicated to Narendra Modi was built in Gwalior. This temple is situated on the Satyanarayan Ki Tekri in Gwalior, where a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was already installed. Now, a statue of the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has also been placed. Not only that, but people also come here to worship morning and evening.