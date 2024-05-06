Overheard In Bhopal: Delhi connection , Damocles’ Sword , Sangham Saranam & More |

Delhi connection

Most of the bureaucrats in MP are searching for clout in Delhi. About a retired Sahib it is said that he has set up connections with some influential people in the national capital, and is making efforts to get important work done through them. Those close to Sahib say that he is not counting only on the state government, because his relationship with the BJP’s central leadership has improved. Like this Sahib, two other officers are using their influence they have in Delhi. One of them is posted in an important department, and the higher-ups could not even touch him, because he is in contact with the BJP leadership in Delhi through an industrialist. Following his footsteps, another principal secretary is trying to meet the BJP’s central leadership. Posted in the loop line, Sahib wants to return to the mainstream administration.

Mister 15 per cent

A bureaucrat posted in a big-budget department has fixed carrots for suppliers who are asked to deposit15% of the amount in his office to maintain ‘budget’ in districts. An officer of the department is working for this IAS officer. Whenever a supplier visits the department, he is told that he has to give some backhander to the Sahib for the ‘budget’ in districts, and the Sahib’s job is to send it there. But to get work in the district, suppliers have to use their own clout. Once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, the department will begin many projects, so the suppliers are lobbying for getting work and visiting the office of the Sahib through their clouts in the districts where they are depositing a token amount for allotment of ‘budget’. Such suppliers are assured that they will get work when the budget is sanctioned after the Lok Sabha election. Sahib’s system of filching money has made everyone – from suppliers to the officers of the department – very happy.

Sangham Saranam …

There are murmurs about the transfer of a Principal Secretary (PS) of an important department. Because he is posted in the department for a long time, talks are on to bring another officer there. After the assembly election, discussions were held for posting another officer in the department. But the RSS issued a firman against transferring the PS. Afterwards, his name was removed from the transfer list. The government has to take permission from the RSS for transferring this officer and for posting someone else there. So, after the Lok Sabha election, if the government wants to shift this PS, it has to take approval from the RSS. The head of the government is also taking keen interest in the department and monitoring the progress of some projects run by it. Against this backdrop, the government will mull over before sending any other officer there. Another PS, close to the Sangh, may be transferred to the department.

Damocles’ Sword

A few collectors are waiting for the axe to fall on them after the Lok Sabha election. Their future depends on the outcome of the ongoing polls. Such collectors know that although they have no role in the election, yet the axe may fall on them if the poll outcome does not go in favour of the ruling party. A collector in one of the constituencies, where the ruling party is locked in a stiff contest, gave feedback to the government that the BJP is winning the seat. The government seems to be happy with the feedback. The collector got posting in the district after making a lot of efforts, so he is praying to God for the BJP’s victory to remain trouble-free. In another constituency, where the contest is keen, the collector is openly working for the ruling dispensation. He worked for the ruling party in the assembly election, too. Another collector, posted in a constituency where the contest is very tough for the BJP, is passing through the same situation. The government is taking feedback from him. The election outcome will decide his next posting.

Lobbying for change

Two secretary-rank officers of an important department want to go to another place, because they have been working there for a long time. Both were simultaneously transferred to the department. Now, they want to work somewhere else. When the government was formed after the assembly election, a large number of officers were shifted, but their names were not there on the transfer list. One of the officers has made up his mind to go out of the state. There are reports that Sahib is planning to go to Mumbai on deputation. If the state government permits, he will leave for Mumbai. The other officer who remains satisfied in any situation also wants to leave the department. A few months ago, he thought that had a relative of his taken over an important position, he would have also got a department of his choice. Now that his relative has been sent to the loop line, he is trying to get out of the present department on his own. Nevertheless, as he is not good at lobbying, chances of his getting an important department are dim.

Efforts for posting

An IPS officer is trying to go to an important department. Sahib wants to join an inquiry agency. A Bada Sahib appointed in the agency is also keen on bringing this IPS officer there. The IPS officer is in contact with the Bada Sahib. The relationship between these two persons indicates that the IPS officer will be shifted to the statutory body. The officer had tried to join a probe agency before the assembly election, but his efforts fell through. Now, he is confident of getting a posting of his choice. There are murmurs in the corridors of power about his posting in the probe agency. The government plans to make some changes in the police department after the election; and, as part of it, the agency may get a new officer.