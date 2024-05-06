MP Lok Sabha Elections: Campaigning for the Hottest Third Phase Ends on Sunday Evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campaigning for nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, which are going to polls on May 7 in the third phase, came to an end on Sunday evening.

Of the four phases of voting, polling on the highest number of seats is taking place in the third phase. As soon as the campaigning ended, the preparations for polling started. It is the hottest round of the four phases of the contest, because the fate of some senior politicians is going to be decided on May 7.

Former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are contesting in this phase. Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Sagar, Betul, Guna, Gwalior, Morena and Bhind are going to polls. The BJP and the Congress campaigned hard in the third phase of polling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Bhopal and addressed public meetings in Sagar, Betul and Morena. Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Bhind, and Priyanka Gandhi held a public meeting in Morena.

In the third phase, all eyes are set on Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh. Most of the keenly-fought elections are being held in this phase. Both the parties are locked in a tough fight in Gwalior, Morena and Rajgarh.

So, the election in this phase has become very interesting. Scindia is contesting an election for the first time on the BJP ticket. After his defeat in the 2019 election, the ongoing parliamentary poll has become very important for him. Chouhan, after being removed from the post of chief minister, is going to the Centre, so he wants to show his strength.

Likewise, Digvijaya Singh, who has said it will be last election, wants to win his seat in the last phase of his political career.