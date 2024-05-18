Gwalior Woman Gang-Raped In AC Coach Of Tulsi Express

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior woman was physically assaulted in a moving train in Mumbai after being made unconscious by two men on Saturday.

The incident occurred on March 10 when the woman was traveling in an AC coach of the Tulsi Express, heading to Uttar Pradesh.

During the journey, Two unknown men entered the coach, engaged in conversation with her, made her inhale a drugged substance, and rendered her unconscious. They then assaulted her. The assault occurred within 40 minutes, between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Thane Railway Station.

When the woman regained consciousness, she returned to Gwalior and tried to file a report with the Gwalior GRP, but they initially did not believe her. She then approached the Railway Police Superintendent in Bhopal, who took her complaint seriously. The Gwalior GRP subsequently registered the case as a zero FIR and sent the case diary to Thane GRP for investigation. The Thane GRP in Maharashtra is now investigating the case.