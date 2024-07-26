MP Shocker: Man Consumes Poison After In-Laws Refuse To Send Wife Back; Alleges Humiliation In His Final Video |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man consumed poison shortly after returning from his in-laws' house where he had gone to bring back his wife after seven months in Jabalpur on Friday. However, he returned alone as the girl’s family refused to send her back and even humiliated him. Feeling disgraced and disappointed, the youth took thr extreme step.

Before his death, the man recorded a video holding his in-laws responsible for his decision to end his life. The video, which surfaced shortly after his death, shows the man visibly distressed and blaming his in-laws for his plight.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | Man Consumes Poison, Claims His In-laws Refused To Send His Wife Home And Insulted Him In Jabalpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3sKmMcBzyA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 26, 2024

According to information, the man is identified as Sandeep Choudhary, a resident of Bilkheda village, went to his in laws house which is in Jadua in the district. Choudhary went there to get his wife back home, but the in laws refused and humiliated him.

Out of anguish, Choudhary took a drastic step and consumed poison. As soon as his family members got to know, they rushed him to the nearest hospital. The doctors could not save him. Body has been sent for post mortem and a case will be filed after receiving the PM report.

In laws humiliated him

In the video, the man details the humiliation he faced at his in-laws' house and expresses his despair over their refusal to send his wife back with him. This video has become a crucial piece of evidence, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma stated that the investigation is underway, with the video serving as a significant lead in understanding the sequence of events.