MP Shocker: Katni Farmer Descends Well To Install Pump, Dies; Nephew & Friends Rush For Help, Meets Same Fate

Rajesh Kushwaha (left) Devendra Kushwaha (right( |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was reported from Katni, Madhya Pradesh, where four farmers allegedly died due to suffocation in a well.

The deceased have been identified as Ramkumar Dubey (40), Nikhil Dubey (22), Rajesh Kushwaha (31) and then Devendra, also known as Pintu Kushwaha (25). Ramkumar had gone to install a submersible pump inside the well, when he lost conscious. His nephew Nikhil, along with two others, went in to help him, but all four died due to lack of oxygen.

The villagers promptly informed the police, who called the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. The rescue operation began around midnight, but unfortunately, by the time the farmers were retrieved, they had already succumbed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, after being informed about the incident, took on to social media platform X and expressed his condolences. He also announced a relief package for the families of the deceased. The families will receive 4 Lakh rupees each.

कटनी जिले के मुड़वारा विधानसभा के ग्राम जुहली में किसान द्वारा अपने खेत के कुएँ में सबमर्सिबल मोटर पंप लगाते समय जहरीली गैस के रिसाव से हुई दुर्घटना में 4 अनमोल जिंदगियों के असामयिक निधन का समाचार हृदयविदारक है।



Nilekh Dubey (left) Rajkumar Dubey (right) |

According to information, Ramkumar Dubey from Juhli village initially went down the well to install a submersible pump. Shortly after, he lost consciousness. His nephew, Nikhil Dubey, went in to rescue him but also became unconscious. Following this, Rajesh Kushwaha (31) and then Devendra, also known as Pintu Kushwaha (25), entered the well and suffered the same fate.

It is suspected that the well had a severe lack of oxygen and possibly contained toxic gases, leading to the asphyxiation of all four individuals. The police are investigating the entire matter.