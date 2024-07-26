Indore: Restaurant Owner Killed In Scooter-Truck Collision On Bypass Road

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A restaurant owner was killed after being hit by a speeding truck on Bypass Road on Wednesday evening. He was on his way home on his scooter when the truck hit him. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and began a search for him.

According to the police, the incident took place under Nemawar Road Bridge. Devendra Singh Tomar (45), a resident of Singapore Residency in Devguradia area ran a restaurant in Palda area and was returning home on his scooter when a truck coming from the opposite side hit his vehicle under the bridge. He fell on the road and his legs came under the wheel of the truck.

He got critically injured and was rushed to hospital but he could not be saved. Preliminary investigation revealed that Tomar hailed from Jhirniya in Khargone district. He came to the city for the education of his children and was staying here in Singapore Residency for a few months. It is said that he was wearing a helmet while riding the vehicle.

Attempt to stage chakka jam

After the death of 30-year-old Kishore, a resident Palakhedi village, family members and other people tried to stage chakka jam opposite to the police station demanding strict action against the accused. He was on a tractor which was being driven by one Anil. The family members informed police officials that during an argument with someone he was pushed from the moving tractor.

However, police said that Anil was recklessly driving the tractor due to which Kishore fell and came under the wheel of the tractor. Police pacified the family members and removed them from the road.