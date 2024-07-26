 MP: Cops Foil Family’s Bid To Marry 16-Year-Old Daughter In Jabalpur
HomeBhopalMP: Cops Foil Family’s Bid To Marry 16-Year-Old Daughter In Jabalpur

MP: Cops Foil Family’s Bid To Marry 16-Year-Old Daughter In Jabalpur

According to information, the government officials in Jabalpur received information that a minor is getting married off by her parents in Radha Krishna Ward, Ghamapur Marghertia area of Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
MP: Child Marriage Averted In Jabalpur After Timely Intervention Of Government Officials | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A child marriage was averted in Jabalpur on Thursday night after intervention of government officials amidst huge pomp and show. The minor bride was just 16-year-old, who was saved from early marriage and her family members were advised to wait until their daughter reaches the legal age.

According to information, the government officials in Jabalpur received information that a minor is getting married off by her parents in Radha Krishna Ward, Ghamapur Marghertia area of Jabalpur. 

The minor bride

The minor bride | FP Photo

article-image

Family feared dishonour

This prompted a team from administration to reach at the spot along with the Women's and Child Development Department and intervene in the wedding. The minor bride was all set to get married with mehendi (Heena) carved on her hands. A large number of relatives had gathered for the occasion. However, the administration stepped in, citing child marriage laws, and stopped the wedding. 

FP Photo

As per the relatives, the girl was having an affair with a local boy, and her family feared she might elope. To avoid dishonour, they decided to marry her off at a young age. Officials from the Women's and Child Development Department advised the family to wait until the girl is of legal age before arranging her marriage.

